The Vision Host Sherri LynnThese videos are not mine, I take the different videos and picturesthat are shared with me on Telegram and I make theminto this final work to let people know what is going on.They Sold There Soul to Satan, Truth uncovered about our Food! Cannibalism exposed in America!This is graphic I am called to expose these crimes against humanity in Jesus name.Please pray for the children with me at my website click praying mama's and papa's watch video! The darkness will be brought to light!Philippians 2:14-1814. Do all things without murmurings and disputings:15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.17 Yea, and if I be offered upon the sacrifice and service of your faith, I joy, and rejoice with you all.18 For the same cause also do ye joy, and rejoice with me.Do Not Eat Human Flesh:6,255 Instances - Page 1 of 209 - Sort by Book OrderDeuteronomy 12:20 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextWhen the LORD thy God shall enlarge thy border, as he hath promised thee, and thou shalt say, I will eat flesh, because thy soul longeth to eat flesh; thou mayest eat flesh, whatsoever thy soul lusteth after.Numbers 11:18 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextAnd say thou unto the people, Sanctify yourselves against to morrow, and ye shall eat flesh: for ye have wept in the ears of the LORD, saying, Who shall give us flesh to eat? for it was well with us in Egypt: therefore the LORD will give you flesh, and ye shall eat.Jeremiah 19:9 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextAnd I will cause them to eat the flesh of their sons and the flesh of their daughters, and they shall eat every one the flesh of his friend in the siege and straitness, wherewith their enemies, and they that seek their lives, shall straiten them.Revelation 19:18 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextThat ye may eat the flesh of kings, and the flesh of captains, and the flesh of mighty men, and the flesh of horses, and of them that sit on them, and the flesh of all men, both free and bond, both small and great.Leviticus 7:19 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextAnd the flesh that toucheth any unclean thing shall not be eaten; it shall be burnt with fire: and as for the flesh, all that be clean shall eat thereof.God Bless,Sherri Lynn