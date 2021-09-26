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Australian Police Officer Speaks for Fellow Officers against Vax.
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174 views • September 26, 2021
Alexander Cooney, a Senior Highway Patrol Officer in the Australian NSW Police Force, resigned his position in order to speak for his fellow officers, who are not allowed to speak publicly without violating the terms of their employment. The message he delivers is that most of his friends on the force are unhappy about their orders to enforce vaccination rules, and to break up anti-vax demonstrations. He says most of them know that the official Covid scenario is false, and that the motive is to bring the population under total control. He urges all active-duty police officers who share this understanding to politely request that their senior officers initiate a policy review at a higher level. He hopes that, if enough requests are made, they cannot be ignored. 2021-09-24 – Source: Australians Speak the Truth https://vimeo.com/612584943
This video is archived here and at several other sites to ensure access for future generations. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at several other sites to ensure access for future generations. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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