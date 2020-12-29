BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USA - CANADA - BORDER CHINA TUNNELS, Part 2 Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
26 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
2569 views • December 29, 2020
10 Tevet 5781
December 24, 2020

Shalom Everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

We saw in my video CANADA - USA BORDER CHINA Bible Code that China has Military troops in the USA- CANADA Border waiting.

This video is a conversation of Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley. They discuss about the Tunnels natural and man made between the USA & Canada and the plan to take out the United States in these "Last Days."

This video is called United States - Canada Border China, Enemy From Underneath Bible Code. "What if it still their plan?"

Please support Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley links below.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

Links:
Charlie Freak With Ella Bradley
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BR61TQXMCyWr/

Links Chinese troops in Mexico & Canada:
https://freshamericannews.com/did-lin-wood-just-confirm-our-navy-has-been-mobilized-to-fend-off-invasion-un-or-ccp/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/war/
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-invited-chinese-military-to-train-in-canada
https://counterglobalist.news/cooperate-with-china-or-world-war-3-kissinger/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-moving-self-propelled-artillery-to-border-with-quebec-reports-of-uniformed-chinese-troops-in-canada
https://medium.com/war-is-boring/the-chinese-are-coming-the-chinese-are-coming-31d776375013
https://concienciaradio.com/ab/intel_agencies_know_of_12_chinese_bases_in_mexico.htm
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR1100/RR1140/RAND_RR1140.pdf
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/news/a28510/china-secret-plan-invade-taiwan/

Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/

PolitiChatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai

GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai

Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
Keywords
trumpelectionmessiahusacanadamoshiachcyrusmashiachtunnelssurprise attackchina warunderground tunnelsmessiah king cyruscanada borderchina usa war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy