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USA - CANADA - BORDER CHINA TUNNELS, Part 2 Bible Code By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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2569 views • December 29, 2020
10 Tevet 5781
December 24, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
We saw in my video CANADA - USA BORDER CHINA Bible Code that China has Military troops in the USA- CANADA Border waiting.
This video is a conversation of Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley. They discuss about the Tunnels natural and man made between the USA & Canada and the plan to take out the United States in these "Last Days."
This video is called United States - Canada Border China, Enemy From Underneath Bible Code. "What if it still their plan?"
Please support Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley links below.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Links:
Charlie Freak With Ella Bradley
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BR61TQXMCyWr/
Links Chinese troops in Mexico & Canada:
https://freshamericannews.com/did-lin-wood-just-confirm-our-navy-has-been-mobilized-to-fend-off-invasion-un-or-ccp/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/war/
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-invited-chinese-military-to-train-in-canada
https://counterglobalist.news/cooperate-with-china-or-world-war-3-kissinger/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-moving-self-propelled-artillery-to-border-with-quebec-reports-of-uniformed-chinese-troops-in-canada
https://medium.com/war-is-boring/the-chinese-are-coming-the-chinese-are-coming-31d776375013
https://concienciaradio.com/ab/intel_agencies_know_of_12_chinese_bases_in_mexico.htm
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR1100/RR1140/RAND_RR1140.pdf
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/news/a28510/china-secret-plan-invade-taiwan/
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
PolitiChatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
December 24, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
We saw in my video CANADA - USA BORDER CHINA Bible Code that China has Military troops in the USA- CANADA Border waiting.
This video is a conversation of Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley. They discuss about the Tunnels natural and man made between the USA & Canada and the plan to take out the United States in these "Last Days."
This video is called United States - Canada Border China, Enemy From Underneath Bible Code. "What if it still their plan?"
Please support Charlie Freak and Ella Bradley links below.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Links:
Charlie Freak With Ella Bradley
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BR61TQXMCyWr/
Links Chinese troops in Mexico & Canada:
https://freshamericannews.com/did-lin-wood-just-confirm-our-navy-has-been-mobilized-to-fend-off-invasion-un-or-ccp/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/war/
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-invited-chinese-military-to-train-in-canada
https://counterglobalist.news/cooperate-with-china-or-world-war-3-kissinger/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/u-s-moving-self-propelled-artillery-to-border-with-quebec-reports-of-uniformed-chinese-troops-in-canada
https://medium.com/war-is-boring/the-chinese-are-coming-the-chinese-are-coming-31d776375013
https://concienciaradio.com/ab/intel_agencies_know_of_12_chinese_bases_in_mexico.htm
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR1100/RR1140/RAND_RR1140.pdf
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/news/a28510/china-secret-plan-invade-taiwan/
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
PolitiChatter:
https://politichatter.com/BenYishai
GAB:
https://gab.com/BenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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