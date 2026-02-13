Ukrainian leader of the Bandera neo-Nazi C14 group, openly threatens Hungary with military invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Evgen Karas, a Zelensky decorated Ukrainian army officer and leader of the Ukrainian Bandera neo-Nazi C14 group, openly threatens Hungary with military invasion.
⚡️Hungary should take pre-emptive defensive action now and invade Western Ukraine together with Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
@AussieCossack