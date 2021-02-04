'PT 2 OF 3 I SAW THE RIGHT HAND OF GOD RELEASE WORLD WIDE REVIVAL , PENTECOST?

I SAW THE RIGHT HAND OF GOD RELEASE WORLD WIDE REVIVAL PT 2 OF 3.





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FIRST PHASE OF THE LAST MOVE OF GOD SOON TO COMMENCE



The first phase of this last move of God could be at the door or soon this summer or fall. If it does it will begin two years before the 7 year Tribulation.

This move will last right up until the Rapture takes place and then phase 2 will begin. Phase 2 which will take place during the last half of the 7 year Tribulation which is known in the Bible as the Wrath of God. This will be the time when God will send His 144,000 to minister and protect those who missed the Rapture.



WHAT TO WATCH FOR THAT WOULD INDICATE THAT THIS MOVE HAS BEGUN.

If your watching for this move you wont miss it.

The bible states that before the Day of the Lord God will send the prophet Elijah and then the Lord will suddenly come to His Temple, meaning you.

Malachi 4

5"Behold, I am going to send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and terrible day of the LORD.

Malachi 3

1"Behold, I am going to send My messenger, and he will clear the way before Me. And the Lord, whom you seek, will suddenly come to His temple;



God is about to pronounce a blessing upon all of your family members who answer Elijah's call for you to forgive all your family members and everyone for that matter.



This move will unite families like nothing ever but it will also divide families.

The family members that reject Elijah's call to repent will be cut off from God forever and will switch camps and they will become your enemies.

Read Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13 for the more and watch these three video's.

Ranger