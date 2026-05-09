Busker Mike XXXVIII

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Mike braved the poor weather to display his guitar skills and ply his theatrics, "Empty your purses and be free of your money." It is getting harder for buskers, even in the Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne, Australia, to experience generosity from passers by with fewer people carrying cash and/or otherwise having less disposable finances. Mike has raised the bar. Will it work?