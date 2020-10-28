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Big Trouble In Little China Retrospective||Episode 0039: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
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4 views • October 28, 2020
For today’s Horror-Thon Episode and the last one for 2020, I decided to take a look at the John Carpenter Classic, Big Trouble In Little China. This movie has been pegged as an Action Movie for years and I feel that that comes down to the fact that Kurt Russell is in it. He did a lot of Action Movies in the 1980s. I do feel that this is more of a Horror Movie than an Action Movie at times and we’re going to explore that in this episode.
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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