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Big Trouble In Little China Retrospective||Episode 0039: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
MetrObelisk Radio
MetrObelisk Radio
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4 views • October 28, 2020
For today’s Horror-Thon Episode and the last one for 2020, I decided to take a look at the John Carpenter Classic, Big Trouble In Little China. This movie has been pegged as an Action Movie for years and I feel that that comes down to the fact that Kurt Russell is in it. He did a lot of Action Movies in the 1980s. I do feel that this is more of a Horror Movie than an Action Movie at times and we’re going to explore that in this episode.

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