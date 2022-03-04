X22 Report B 03. 03. 22.

Ep 2717b - Ukraine First, Taiwan Second, Stage Is Set, Watch What Happens Next📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click AboveThe stage is set for the [DS], they are going to be trapped and the people are going to see how the [D]'s explain why they support Ukraine and not Taiwan. The people will see the truth. The Ukraine operation is not against the people or the country it is against the [DS] people. The [DS] in the end will blackout the country using a communication blackout. The patriots have countermeasures in place, we are now witnessing the second revolution but this time it is an information war.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.