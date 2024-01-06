Whistleblower & Contactee Testimonies are the Keys to Catastrophic Disclosure

Michael Salla
Jan 6, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Jan 6, 2024 #33
Topics
John Warner IV Interview on UFO Bloodlines and Elite Technology
Biblical scholar Mauro Biglino distinguishes between two factions of Elohim
David Adair Interview "Moon Secrets & Suppressing Breakthrough Space Technologies. Part 4
Steven Greer’s 2023 Year in Review and State of UFO Disclosure
Farsight Remote Viewing Project of human-ET base on Mars
Official Michael Salla page created to expose hoaxers
Houses of Reps Oversight Committee to receive UFO briefing from ICIG
Alien Interview data getting more attention in new open UFO era
Jean Charles Moyen trailer to Starseed Revelations Part 3 – Japan Space Ark
Growing interest in evidence of human looking ETs walking among among us
Investigating Daniel Salter’s USAF and NRO career and UFO/ET revelations
Important Disclosure Project Interview with A.H. from Boeing Aerospace
Much debate over video of an alleged tall alien being walking in Miami
