Whistleblower & Contactee Testimonies are the Keys to Catastrophic Disclosure

Michael Salla





Jan 6, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Jan 6, 2024 #33





Topics





John Warner IV Interview on UFO Bloodlines and Elite Technology

Biblical scholar Mauro Biglino distinguishes between two factions of Elohim

David Adair Interview "Moon Secrets & Suppressing Breakthrough Space Technologies. Part 4

Steven Greer’s 2023 Year in Review and State of UFO Disclosure

Farsight Remote Viewing Project of human-ET base on Mars

Official Michael Salla page created to expose hoaxers

Houses of Reps Oversight Committee to receive UFO briefing from ICIG

Alien Interview data getting more attention in new open UFO era

Jean Charles Moyen trailer to Starseed Revelations Part 3 – Japan Space Ark

Growing interest in evidence of human looking ETs walking among among us

Investigating Daniel Salter’s USAF and NRO career and UFO/ET revelations

Important Disclosure Project Interview with A.H. from Boeing Aerospace

Much debate over video of an alleged tall alien being walking in Miami





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onHoEUhBe2g