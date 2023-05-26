Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ms. C. Anderson's message to the world
91 views
channel image
Ye shall know the truth
Published Yesterday |

Jesus called them together and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them.  Not so with you. (Mat. 20:25).Jésus les appela, et dit: Vous savez que les chefs des nations les tyrannisent, et que les grands les asservissent.Il n'en sera pas de même au milieu de vous.

Keywords
elitenew world ordereuropeeuropean parliamentwef4th industrial revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket