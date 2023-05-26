Ms. C. Anderson's message to the world

Jesus called them together and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. (Mat. 20:25).Jésus les appela, et dit: Vous savez que les chefs des nations les tyrannisent, et que les grands les asservissent.Il n'en sera pas de même au milieu de vous.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.