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OPUS 211 Fauci and the POPE covid opportunists both!
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21 views • June 16, 2020
Fauci and Pope Francis are both opportunists who are corrupted by their own schemes and handlers. I am calling them both out! Never let a good crisis go to waste. I think Trump movement sees thru this charade. Who the hell am I to say this? Buy my audio book and get #truth while u self-quarantine https://stevepieczenik.com/product/am...
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