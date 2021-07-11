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The town burned to the ground in Russia, Germany is sinking and other events in the World
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1379 views • July 11, 2021
Overview of weather and natural events in the World for July 8 / 2021.
0:08 - Mama bear and 3 her cubs came for a swim at Lake Tahoe in California, USA.
0:48 - Flooding in Germany covered vast areas.
1:31 - Severe hailstorm hit Krakow, Poland.
2:21 - Dust storm in Arizona, USA.
3:02 - Weather events in USA: Tornado in Illinois, Flood in New Jersey, Severe Storm in Rhode Island.
5:20 - Severe wildfires in the Chelyabinsk region, Russia. The town of Dzhabyk burned down almost to the ground. Part 2.
0:08 - Mama bear and 3 her cubs came for a swim at Lake Tahoe in California, USA.
0:48 - Flooding in Germany covered vast areas.
1:31 - Severe hailstorm hit Krakow, Poland.
2:21 - Dust storm in Arizona, USA.
3:02 - Weather events in USA: Tornado in Illinois, Flood in New Jersey, Severe Storm in Rhode Island.
5:20 - Severe wildfires in the Chelyabinsk region, Russia. The town of Dzhabyk burned down almost to the ground. Part 2.
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