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The Kremenchuk, Ukraine Cruise Missile Hits: The' Smoking Gun' That the Mainstream Media Has Ignored
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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71 views • June 30, 2022

The narrative behind the recent fire at a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine has been to tar and feather Russia with another denouncement of human atrocities. The flames had yet to be doused out and President Zelensky and the western media had already called it a Russian (Putin) crime against humanity. I too called out Russia for hitting the shopping mall before the dust had settled, but I mentioned that Russia did it because the shopping mall was housing NATO/USA ammunitions. The true story (I believe that I have it now) will be fully explained in this video now that the true narrative has been discovered and Yahoo of all media has leaked out the true target of Russia's missiles without explaining as to why - as they put it - an 'automobile factory' was hit by as many as four Russian cruise missiles.


Related video:


Einwohnerin von Krementschuk hat ein paar Fragen - Resident of Kremenchuk has some questions

Scientific Approach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnGaqAVSziE


Related link:

https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/automobile-factory-destroyed-missile-attack-191727678.html


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ukrainesmokinggunkremenchuk
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