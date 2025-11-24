'We failed' on October 7 - IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir 💩

🚨 'We failed' on October 7 — IDF Chief

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir issued a rare public condemnation, stating the military "failed in its principal mission" to protect civilians during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Calling it a "severe, resounding, and systemic failure," Zamir imposed disciplinary measures on multiple commanders and announced an independent review body.

💩 Bull Shit! They knew about Oct 7th before it happened. Cynthia