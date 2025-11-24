'We failed' on October 7 - IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir 💩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 'We failed' on October 7 — IDF Chief
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir issued a rare public condemnation, stating the military "failed in its principal mission" to protect civilians during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.
Calling it a "severe, resounding, and systemic failure," Zamir imposed disciplinary measures on multiple commanders and announced an independent review body.
💩 Bull Shit! They knew about Oct 7th before it happened. Cynthia