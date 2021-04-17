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** VACCINE SHEDDING: AIRBORNE NANO-BIOWEAPON RELEASED ** - Gates of Hell Opened - InfoWars - 16/Apr/2021
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2358 views • April 17, 2021
** Pregnant Doctor Who Pushed Covid Vaccine On Twitter Suffers Miscarriage
- Bit Chute, Jim Crenshaw – 09/Feb/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhHU3naCGMFU/
-- How brainwashed do you need to believe your own bullshit--so much so that you would kill your own unborn child and urge others to do so. I would venture to say that once she goes back to work she will not accept she was wrong, and will still push vaccines. She won't have to worry about this again because by now her and her husband are sterile or will soon be so. People are not awake in my opinion. If so I can't see it. It is dumb asses to the left and stupid fools to the right everywhere I look. I feel surrounded by low IQ morons everywhere I go. It makes no difference their education or background. These mental zombies are everywhere.
** DISTURBING: Unvaccinated Women Claim Unusual Menstrual Cycles & Miscarriages After Being Near Recently Vaccinated Individuals
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 16/Apr/2021
- Video & Articles: https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
- Article & Video: https://davidicke.com/2021/04/16/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
-- Dozens of women are reporting bizarre menstrual issues and even miscarriages after being physically close to people who had recently received their COVID-19 vaccination.
Shocking number of serious reaction to ‘covid’ vaccine already and it’s only just begun.
An Instagram user recently posted a personal message about suddenly missing her menstrual cycle two months in a row after years of normal cycles.
Next, the Instagram user saw mainstream media reports about women who took the COVID vaccine experiencing “heavier and more painful periods” and having “breakthrough bleeding in the middle of a cycle after getting the shot.”
When the woman saw two separate testimonies from other females who said they weren’t vaccinated but had extremely unusual menstrual cycles, something clicked.
At this point, the Instagram user wondered if the issues vaccinated women were experiencing could be somehow transferred to unvaccinated women like herself.
After hypothesizing the spike protein in the experimental mRNA vaccine could potentially be shedding and causing illness in unvaccinated women, the woman’s Instagram was flooded with thousands of messages from people around the globe.
The account went from 9,000 to 30,000 followers in less than 24 hours and the woman started to post the hundreds of messages she received to her story.
The messages came in from around the planet in many different languages.
From unvaccinated pharmacists who administer COVID shots every shift having miscarriages to a woman claiming to have produced a positive pregnancy test while on her period, the testimonials are insane.
• Top EU Scientist Warns COVID-19 Vaccine Linked To Sterilization of Women
• Lawsuit Reveals MRNA Vaccines Will Sterilize Women
• WARNING: The COVID Hoax Is Bringing In Mass Sterilization Via Vaccinations
• Covid-19 Vaccines Are Depopulation/Sterilization Weapons
• Allegations New Vaccine Caused Sterility in 97% of Women
• Rockefeller Documents Confirm Vaccines Used to Sterilize Humans
• Friday Live: Scientist Confirm Covid-19 Vaccine Sterilizes Women
• Remember When Gates & MIT Created Sterilization Micro-Chips? He Claims He Doesn’t Remember
• Global Government Announces Forced Inoculations/Sterilization
- Cont'd --
- Bit Chute, Jim Crenshaw – 09/Feb/2021
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhHU3naCGMFU/
-- How brainwashed do you need to believe your own bullshit--so much so that you would kill your own unborn child and urge others to do so. I would venture to say that once she goes back to work she will not accept she was wrong, and will still push vaccines. She won't have to worry about this again because by now her and her husband are sterile or will soon be so. People are not awake in my opinion. If so I can't see it. It is dumb asses to the left and stupid fools to the right everywhere I look. I feel surrounded by low IQ morons everywhere I go. It makes no difference their education or background. These mental zombies are everywhere.
** DISTURBING: Unvaccinated Women Claim Unusual Menstrual Cycles & Miscarriages After Being Near Recently Vaccinated Individuals
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 16/Apr/2021
- Video & Articles: https://www.infowars.com/posts/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
- Article & Video: https://davidicke.com/2021/04/16/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
-- Dozens of women are reporting bizarre menstrual issues and even miscarriages after being physically close to people who had recently received their COVID-19 vaccination.
Shocking number of serious reaction to ‘covid’ vaccine already and it’s only just begun.
An Instagram user recently posted a personal message about suddenly missing her menstrual cycle two months in a row after years of normal cycles.
Next, the Instagram user saw mainstream media reports about women who took the COVID vaccine experiencing “heavier and more painful periods” and having “breakthrough bleeding in the middle of a cycle after getting the shot.”
When the woman saw two separate testimonies from other females who said they weren’t vaccinated but had extremely unusual menstrual cycles, something clicked.
At this point, the Instagram user wondered if the issues vaccinated women were experiencing could be somehow transferred to unvaccinated women like herself.
After hypothesizing the spike protein in the experimental mRNA vaccine could potentially be shedding and causing illness in unvaccinated women, the woman’s Instagram was flooded with thousands of messages from people around the globe.
The account went from 9,000 to 30,000 followers in less than 24 hours and the woman started to post the hundreds of messages she received to her story.
The messages came in from around the planet in many different languages.
From unvaccinated pharmacists who administer COVID shots every shift having miscarriages to a woman claiming to have produced a positive pregnancy test while on her period, the testimonials are insane.
• Top EU Scientist Warns COVID-19 Vaccine Linked To Sterilization of Women
• Lawsuit Reveals MRNA Vaccines Will Sterilize Women
• WARNING: The COVID Hoax Is Bringing In Mass Sterilization Via Vaccinations
• Covid-19 Vaccines Are Depopulation/Sterilization Weapons
• Allegations New Vaccine Caused Sterility in 97% of Women
• Rockefeller Documents Confirm Vaccines Used to Sterilize Humans
• Friday Live: Scientist Confirm Covid-19 Vaccine Sterilizes Women
• Remember When Gates & MIT Created Sterilization Micro-Chips? He Claims He Doesn’t Remember
• Global Government Announces Forced Inoculations/Sterilization
- Cont'd --
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