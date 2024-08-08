Becoming More Like Jesus | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Paul says in Romans 12:1, “Therefore, I urge you brethren by the mercies of God to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship”. All true worship is essentially a matter of the Heart, an expression of our own greatest treasure, which is the gift of knowing the Lord and walking through life with Him. Worship is a way of life that is expressed inwardly toward Him and outwardly testifies of Him – so touched by Him that people we encounter should see Him in our lives. The question we all need to ask ourselves, “Is my worship only external and my heart dimension does not really lean internally towards Him, where you cry out, “had it not been for the Lord”? True worship involves every part of your spirit, soul and body! Maybe you are not aware that He wants to change and transform you, where its purpose is to put Him on display through the way you live, the way you conduct your life, so that others would be drawn to Him, by what they see in you. Again, the question is asked, “do YOU want to become more like Jesus”?





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/OHyPInLTlCQ?si=eZwmmdmz0qBDB0Um





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.



