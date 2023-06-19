Love & Other Biblical Drugs #31: How To Acquire Your Soulmate In Holiness & Honor...

The churches and synagogues are not teaching men how to be husbands or women how to be wives. Paul warned us not to marry because our devotion will be divided, however, men and women need the marriage relationship in order to be perfected in this life and enter into heaven. A man cannot go to heaven without a wife because he does not have an eternal soul. A wife needs a husband in order to help God reproduce Himself and be redeemed from the original sin of Eve...

