New mass grave uncovered at al-Shifa Hospital

A third mass grave has been discovered in the ruins of Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital. So far 49 bodies have been recovered from it, according to the government media office in Gaza.

Seven mass graves have been uncovered across the Palestinian enclave during the course of the war. In total, 520 bodies have been found in these graves.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye



