Ep. 334 🎙 Tucker Carlson Is BACK, Plus Man Arrested at Warren Buffet’s Meeting for Talking About Bill Gates & Epstein

At the same time that Tucker Carlson announces he’s relaunching a new version of his show on Twitter, reports claim that Tucker’s lawyers have accused Fox News of breach of contract and fraud. Elon Musk responds to Tucker’s bombshell announcement with an interesting statement of his own. Plus, a shareholder activist is arrested at Warren Buffet’s annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting for… talking about Jeffrey Epstein? And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims there’s been a massive coverup of the JFK assassination. This is The Liz Wheeler Show.

https://kirbysommers.substack.com/p/peter-flaherty-forcibly-removed-from

During the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on May 6th in Omaha, Nebraska (home of Franklin child abuse/Boys Town infamy), Peter Flaherty had his microphone cut, was arrested, and forcibly removed.

Here is a transcript of what transpired before the microphone went dead:

I am Peter Flaherty, Chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center.

If we had an independent chair, the Company would be less identified with Mr. Buffett’s political activities.

He’s donated tens of billions to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As Bill Gates explained when the couple was still together, “although the foundation bears our names, basically half our resources have come from Warren Buffett.”

If “woke” culture is a disease, then philanthropy is the virus.

The Gates Foundation bankrolls the teaching of Critical Race Theory around the country, including that math is inherently racist.

The Gates Foundation offers a Gender Identity Toolbox which asserts that gender is the result of “socially and culturally constructed ideas.”

This is a lie. Gender is not a cultural construct. It is a genetic and biological fact.

1:08 WOOLLUMS INTERRUPTION

You are not going to censor what I say, ma’am. I’m very sorry. And I appeal to the Chair that I be allowed to continue. Sir?”

1:20 BUFFETT: “YOU MAY CONTINUE BUT UNDER THE THREE-MINUTE LIMITATION.”

Of Course. We know how much Bill Gates cares about children. He met and traveled with Jeffrey Epstein many times after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.

The Gates Foundation had a huge influence over the COVID response fiasco.

Bill Gates defended China’s COVID policies and still discounts the possibility that the virus originated from a lab, even though U.S. intelligence agencies disagree.

The Gates Foundation may be the largest single donor to the “dark money” machine known as Arabella Associates.

1:54 BUFFETT TALKS OVER FLAHERTY (UNINTELLIGIBLE)

It funds causes like defunding the police that are making American cities unlivable.

Money goes, too, to groups conducting…

2:04 MICROPHONE GOES DEAD



