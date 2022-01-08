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MORE SEA ICE THAN 100 YEARS AGO - TONY HELLER
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121 views • January 08, 2022
MORE SEA ICE THAN 100 YEARS AGO - TONY HELLER
There was a record worldwide heatwave and drought in 1921 which starved millions of people. The Arctic was rapidly melting and glaciers were retreating everywhere. NASA has erased this history and now shows those years as being among the coldest on record.
https://youtu.be/jtzyudppu7s
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
There was a record worldwide heatwave and drought in 1921 which starved millions of people. The Arctic was rapidly melting and glaciers were retreating everywhere. NASA has erased this history and now shows those years as being among the coldest on record.
https://youtu.be/jtzyudppu7s
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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