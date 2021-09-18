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simple addition!
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80 views • September 18, 2021
This is what is said in the prophecy.. YOU ACCEPT IT YOURSELF! Nobody will come to your aid nor can they after you accept it.. and believe me when i tell you.. the number is in the vial they will inject into you... if the number comes up under the scan..your property!
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