WHAT IS NATTO? 🫘 FERMENTED STICKY BEANS, K2 AND NATTOKINASE

Heard about natto and wondering what exactly it is? Here in this video, we discuss the ins and outs plus info on its main top 2 nutrients, vitamin K2 and nattokinase, and what they're REALLY good for.





Called a Japanese superfood, it's most well known for its very slimy texture and strong scent. Although natto is an acquired taste to some, it’s a worthy fermented food to add to any savory meal. (To jump to your video section of choice, scroll down for Video Chapter Timelines.)





====================

https://www.superfoodevolution.com/wh...





Video Chapter Timelines:

0:20 Intro - What is Natto?

2:19 How is Natto Used?

3:59 What is Natto Slime Made Of?

5:18 What is Natto is REALLY Good For?

5:24 #1 Natto Contains Nattokinase

6:37 #2 About Natto and Vitamin K2

9:09 Precautions





https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/dissolution-of-spike-protein-by-nattokinase





Holy Grail of COVID-19 Spike Protein Detoxification

Far and away the most common question I get from those who took one of the COVID-19 vaccines ...

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/holy-grail-of-covid-19-spike-protein-detoxification_5075372.html





Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with the bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.





Tanikawa et al. examined the effect of nattokinase on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. In the first experiment, they demonstrated that spike was degraded in a time and dose-dependent manner in a cell lysate preparation that could be analogous to a vaccine recipient. The second experiment demonstrated that nattokinase degraded the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. This was reproduced in a similar study done by Oba and colleagues in 2021.