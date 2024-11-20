BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Theta Network: a crypto you need to know about
It's has an vitally important use case, major partners, 24 patents, and yet is almost unknown...


’ve been promising my friend Jackie that I would create this explanation video for her, and you get the benefit too. :)


Theta will be in the top 3 crypto’s within a few years. Yes, up there with BitCoin and ETH. Yet almost no one knows about it.


Here is the explanation of why Theta is such an incredible opportunity.


Oh! and here is the link to Caleb and Brown - the broker in Australia who can help you buy Theta and TFuel. Yes, yes, I get some tiny almost inconsequential commission… sigh. But hey, every bit helps. I appreciate you using this link to setup an account with them. app.calebandbrown.com/signup?referrer=H8KP7C7


Definitely let me know if you want a video on how to create your own Theta wallet (it’s easy!) and how to transfer crypto from account to account. And how to stake it. Yes! my retirement plan for less than $5000. Now that fits my budget. Ha, ha yes, I’m another boomer who is getting into worrying about retirement late.


Whoot, whoot!

