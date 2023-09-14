Create New Account
North Korea has Joined Russia to Attack America
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Sep 14, 2023


Recent headlines say that Kim Jong Un meets with Putin in Russia, and vows “unconditional support”. This confirms a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell that North Korea will join Russia to Attack America.


00:00 - Putin Meets with Kim

02:24 - North Korea’s Nuclear Submarines

04:23 - America in Jeremiah 50

08:21 - Israel will turn to the Lord

15:10 - Those who Attack America

19:52 - Stan’s Charts

21:59 - Israel is a Scattered Sheep

25:50 - Berkey Water Filters No More

28:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hglfs-north-korea-has-joined-russia-to-attack-america-09142023.html

