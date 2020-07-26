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Westinghouse WGen9500DF Remote Start Test
Guyzgunz
Guyzgunz
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28 views • July 26, 2020
This video is a test of the remote start feature on the Westinghouse WGen9500DF duel/fuel generator. I ranged the distance with my Vortex Optics 1500 Ranger Rangefinder at exactly 109 yards. Here is the result of that test. Very impressed with this Westinghouse product. By far the best I've found in its price range. Can't wait to put it into service!
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generatorelectronicsoff gridwestinghouseremote startwgen9500df
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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