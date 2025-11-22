RT News - November 22 2025 9AM GMT

November 22, 2025

Trump urges Zelensky to accept peace as Ukraine's chances of winning aren't in the cards. That echoes Vladimir Putin who says Moscow is open to diplomacy even as the battlefield situation leans heavily in its favour. American tech companies see the Ukraine war as their laboratory. A top official from the Pentagon's biggest AI contractor confirms the fighting is helping improve their output. We explore those implications with one of Silicone Valley's most prominent whistleblowers. The UN chief opens up to RT about whether he was aware Washington barred Abuja from an event at the world body's HQ. The Trump administration used the incident to claim Nigerian authorities are ignoring violence against Christians there.





