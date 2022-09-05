Protesters March Against Government Policies in Netherlands - Against "Agenda 2030"

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Hundreds of protesters marched through Amsterdam rallying against the government’s ‘Agenda 2030’ policies. The demonstrators marched to Dam Square while carrying inverted Dutch flags in protest over the government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) implementation policies, as well as other issues including immigration, the European energy crisis, and anti-Covid measures.