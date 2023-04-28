Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's starting! This is how they want to track everything you do
216 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published a day ago |

Redacted, April 25, 2023


Today the European central bank announced the beginning process for the roll out of the digital euro. While at the same time new penalties are now in place for people that use cash above €1000. You'll be fined and possibly imprisoned. We are watching freedom slip away in the face of fascism. We need to fight back against CBDC's or Central Bank Digital Currencies.


Redacted

https://redacted.inc


Keywords
europetrackingcbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket