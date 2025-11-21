BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‼️EPSTEIN ISLAND RAW DRONE FOOTAGE 📹 2019‼️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
23 views • 1 day ago

The Rubber Duck ™ - ‼️EPSTEIN'S ISLAND RAW DRONE FOOTAGE • 2019‼️


from July thru September of 2019 - Rusty Shackleford, who many say was actually John McAfee, piloted a milspec HD drone over of Epstein's ENTIRE ISLAND, and captured do 2 1/2 hours of what will be considered some of the most important film ever shot:


• INSIDE the "actual temple" before it was destroyed - that CLEARLY shows what the temple was used for. it wasn't a gym, as the TV reported.


• the tunnel entrances and levels beneath the temple and island before were completely filled in and buried.


• the entire FBI raid on the island in August/2019


• all of the satanic occult ritual symbols, statues, the sundial - and the alleged burial grounds featuring crop-circle-style hieroglyphic symbols on the dirt.


this will forever change you - if you've never seen it or don't believe it.


that choice is yours, but this is everything right here.


Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1991315489113440428


Thumbnail: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1991576054675468384

drone footageepstein islandrusty shacklefordworldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensive
