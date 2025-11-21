‼️EPSTEIN ISLAND RAW DRONE FOOTAGE 📹 2019‼️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rubber Duck ™ - ‼️EPSTEIN'S ISLAND RAW DRONE FOOTAGE • 2019‼️
from July thru September of 2019 - Rusty Shackleford, who many say was actually John McAfee, piloted a milspec HD drone over of Epstein's ENTIRE ISLAND, and captured do 2 1/2 hours of what will be considered some of the most important film ever shot:
• INSIDE the "actual temple" before it was destroyed - that CLEARLY shows what the temple was used for. it wasn't a gym, as the TV reported.
• the tunnel entrances and levels beneath the temple and island before were completely filled in and buried.
• the entire FBI raid on the island in August/2019
• all of the satanic occult ritual symbols, statues, the sundial - and the alleged burial grounds featuring crop-circle-style hieroglyphic symbols on the dirt.
this will forever change you - if you've never seen it or don't believe it.
that choice is yours, but this is everything right here.
Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1991315489113440428
Thumbnail: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1991576054675468384