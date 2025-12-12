They Want Me To Disavow You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Walsh Responds To Demands To Disavow His Allies & How To Resolve The Right-Wing Civil War
* A civil war is consuming the American right.
* He may be the only person with a foot on both sides.
* What is that like?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-matt-walsh-2