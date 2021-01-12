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You’re Still Exempt. Just Say “I Am Unable to Wear a Face Mask Safely.” Nothing More.
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160 views • January 12, 2021
Allan Stevo, author of the best selling “Face Masks in One Lesson” (https://www.amazon.com/Face-Masks-Lesson-Allan-Stevo/dp/1953847005/) — a book on how to never again wear a face mask — reads from his essay “You’re Still Exempt. Just Say ‘I Am Unable to Wear a Face Mask Safely.’ Nothing More.” (https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/08/allan-stevo/youre-still-exempt-just-say-i-am-unable-to-wear-a-face-mask-safely-nothing-more/)
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