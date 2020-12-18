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TvNI - EXCLUSIVE! - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. American Election Protection via Executive Order #13848
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20 views • December 18, 2020
Executive Order 13848 of Sept. 2018 nullifies any Election interfered with from foreign sources. Dominion Voting machines of Canada and Germany come under this Order. The major Question of : Did any machine(s) in some ~35 States miscalculate the actual number of lawful mailed in ballots????? - is irrelevant. These machines are foreign made - and that's a No-no. Election results are VOID by their use!!! And, a little FRAUD vitiates big contracts... Our legal-whiz lawyer, David Kenney analyses this Executive Order for its lawful application this year.
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