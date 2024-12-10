BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Long Live Small Biz! with Matthew Lesko - ep 79
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 months ago

Matthew Lesko is an energetic, passionate advocate with over 40 years of experience helping Americans access billions in government funding. Known for his colorful suits and infectious enthusiasm, he has made it his mission to reveal hidden pathways to financial support for everyday people. With a background that includes over 100 television appearances on Oprah, Larry King Live, and Good Morning America, as well as more than 4 million books sold, Matthew is a captivating storyteller who connects with audiences from all walks of life.

Today, at 81, Matthew is not slowing down. His community, Lesko Help, has grown to over 15,000 members, where he empowers individuals to cut through red tape and access funds they may not know exist. In a time of economic uncertainty, he’s dedicated to teaching people how to get the support they need from resources they already pay for with their tax dollars.

Matthew’s story is compelling, timely, and actionable.


Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/liberty-now-podcast/donations

Keywords
small businessmatthew leskogovernment grants
