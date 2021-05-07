The Upcoming Economic Storm that the CCP Brings to the World

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In the May 3, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the economic collapse of the CCP will result in far-reaching and profound consequences such as economic disasters, political chaos, and social unrests in the West. The CCP has the same authoritarian mentality as North Korea, so unrestricted biological warfare is a must if it finds that the world runs against its will. This is a battle between capitalism and communism/socialism. In the end, the CCP’s evil actions will lead to the rebuilt of the world. However, we don’t want the CCP to destroy Chinese people and Chinese culture during this process.