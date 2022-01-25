Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/24/22 Covid 19 Infections And Intermittent Fasting(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, January 24, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating people who are not vaccinated and aren't supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble. Contending the spikes in cases are happening because people aren't following health protocols. Asserting people should support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of intermittent fasting. Participants all had metabolic syndrome and were taking cholesterol lowing drugs, blood pressure medications or both. For three months they were on a 10 hour time restricted eating plan. Prior to the study most participants were on a 14 hour eating day. After the trial they all lost weight also lowered blood pressure, lowered LDL levels and blood sugar levels improved as well.CallersPaul has questions regarding a friend who has kidney disease and on home dialysis.Kirk has questions about his congestive heart failure.Ester has hot flashes and has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease.Alex has questions about an eight year old girl that had been attacked by a dog and bitten in the face.