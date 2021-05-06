© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Exposes “Vaccine” Truths – more at VaccineProbe.com
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
355 views • May 06, 2021
Tucker Carlson exposes real death numbers of over 3,700 people from the shot, the single deadliest vaccine event in modern history. The Swine Flu shot was pulled after 53 people died.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.