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04/01/20 #CVTV: Pentagon, Terrorism, Effies or ELE’s? The Plan or 5G Death?
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64 views • April 02, 2020
#CVTV: Pentagon, T-ism, Effies or ELE’s? The Plan or 5G Death?
You Are Free TV
85.7K subscribers
4/1: On April Fool’s day, the Pentagon briefs the American public on an offshore operation to stop drug trafficking, defeat cartels and thwart t-ist threats in the Carribean...hmmm, the DS round up? The defeat of trans humanist AI Cabal?

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.

Please sign the 5G petitions!:
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What Huawei is capable of with 5G:
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Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
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