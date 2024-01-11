Create New Account
The Pope Francis End-Time Apostasy
Rick Langley
The False Prophet is in APOSTASY, follow Jesus Christ, not this apostate anti-Pope. This has all been prophesized  in Revelations, the second coming of Christ is near. Repent. 

The freemasons have installed their Pope, the last pope on earth.

See Father Malachi Martin, his last appearance on ART BELL...this is part of the THIRD SECRET OF FATIMA.

freemasonsthe pope francisend-time apostasy

