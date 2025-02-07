Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 7, 2025 – BEWARE of fake MAHA infiltration from Big Pharma to distract America from VACCINE dangers

- Fake Maha Group Warning (0:00)

- Real Maha Movement and Key Figures (3:40)

- Introduction to Bright Learn (6:59)

- Bright Learn Video Demonstration (17:27)

- Health Ranger Store Product Updates (29:00)

- AI Shocker Special Report (34:40)

- Government Corruption and Evil Values (59:22)

- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (1:22:19)

- Climate Change and Scientific Bias (1:22:38)

- Critique of Mainstream Media and Information Sources (1:25:35)

- Introduction of Mike Adams and His Work (1:28:39)

- Surprising Findings in Food Forensics (1:30:11)

- Heavy Metals in Food and Supplements (1:33:32)

- Mineral Deficiency and Toxin Exposure (1:44:53)

- Adulteration in the Supplement Industry (2:03:22)

- Nutritional Value of Food and Supplements (2:19:36)

- Mineral Supplementation and Health (2:23:11)

- Decentralization of Knowledge and Food Supply (2:27:00)

- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (2:31:31)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/