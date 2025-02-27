Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting as Canadians Begin To Push Back On His 51st State | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Canadians Move To Ban Trump From Entering Canada
* Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting
* Tariffs Still A Go with April 2nd Date
* EU Pushes Back Too ... On Tariff Threats
Support Maverick News:
Donate to keep free speech alive at freedomreporters.com or maverickdonations.com.
CALL IN SHOW