CCP Exploits Loopholes in U.S. Regulations To Raise Money in U.S. IPO
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/515250

Summary：11/07/2022 Timeline 19 P2: The CCP not only exploit the Chinese people in the Chinese stock market, but also took advantage of the loopholes in U.S. regulations after the WTO by colluding with Wall Street to list in the U.S. and enrich themselves. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control when President Trump signed the HFCAA in 2021.

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

