CCP Exploits Loopholes in U.S. Regulations To Raise Money in U.S. IPO

https://gnews.org/articles/515250
Summary：11/07/2022 Timeline 19 P2: The CCP not only exploit the Chinese people in the Chinese stock market, but also took advantage of the loopholes in U.S. regulations after the WTO by colluding with Wall Street to list in the U.S. and enrich themselves. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control when President Trump signed the HFCAA in 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.