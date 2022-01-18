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Argentina Sequencing DNA Jabs with Graphene - Documented (Part 2) [17.01.2022]
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72 views • January 18, 2022
Argentina First Govt. Admits Covid Jabs Contain Graphene..
A government official in the Argentine equiivalent of the FDA was legally forced to make a startling disclosure about the content of covid-jabs. This report by La Quinta Columna is translated. The link to the source article is below.
Video source: (Orwell City) https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
Read the source article in English at: https://diariodevallarta.com/en/argentina-la-anmat-reconoce-que-las-vacunas-contienen-grafeno/
Read the article in Spanish at the original source: https://davidrey.com.ar/la-a-n-m-a-t-reconocio-que-las-vacunas-contienen-grafeno/
WakeUpPlanet
3920 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EBMIO9NeSuyw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
A government official in the Argentine equiivalent of the FDA was legally forced to make a startling disclosure about the content of covid-jabs. This report by La Quinta Columna is translated. The link to the source article is below.
Video source: (Orwell City) https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
Read the source article in English at: https://diariodevallarta.com/en/argentina-la-anmat-reconoce-que-las-vacunas-contienen-grafeno/
Read the article in Spanish at the original source: https://davidrey.com.ar/la-a-n-m-a-t-reconocio-que-las-vacunas-contienen-grafeno/
WakeUpPlanet
3920 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EBMIO9NeSuyw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
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