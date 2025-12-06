BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bitten by a Bat in El Salvador 😱| What Happened After at the Free Fosalud Clinic!
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 views • 1 day ago

This week something terrifying happened — my son was bitten by a bat here in El Salvador. We had to rush to Fosalud, the country’s free public health clinic, for an emergency RABIES vaccination.

In this video, I share our real-life experience — what happened, how the clinic helped, and why it’s so important to act fast after any wild animal bite.


📍 Location: El Salvador, Central America

💰 Currency: US Dollar & Bitcoin

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Christian family of five



📺 Don’t forget: You can watch this video in Spanish by selecting YouTube’s audio track or enabling subtitles (CC).




### 🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)


Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador


* 🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

* 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group

* 💻 Join the call: (https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw)


See you there!


🔗 Subscribe: (https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1)


You’ll learn:

 🦇 What to do immediately after a bat or wild animal bite.

 💉 Why getting a rabies vaccine right away can save your life.

 🏥 What Fosalud is in El Salvador.

 🙏 Our personal story and tips for keeping your family safe abroad.


Resources:

 🇸🇻 Official Fosalud website – Free medical care, vaccinations, and emergency services throughout El Salvador.


Explore More Videos:

https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE?si=Lr2E35BuRvrpk8-Z

https://youtu.be/3gqe5SErtXM?si=u_VhyTdgmCC9P9ko

https://youtu.be/NNoMajA_ohw?si=gibX0_SoP2FfUCWB

https://youtu.be/Wmn57vGdgDQ?si=E5xrs1Xvx_Mk1npa

🔍 Related Keywords:

bat bite, rabies vaccine, Fosalud El Salvador, free clinic El Salvador, rabies prevention, rabies treatment, bat bite emergency, what to do if bitten by a bat, medical care in El Salvador, rabies danger, travel health El Salvador, expat life El Salvador, medical tourism, emergency care abroad, rabies story, healthcare in El Salvador,

🚀 Trending Hashtags:

 #RabiesAwareness #BatBite #Fosalud #ElSalvador #HealthAbroad #TravelHealth #FreeClinic #RabiesVaccine #ExpatLife #BatAttack

Call to Action:

👍 Like this video if it helped you understand how serious rabies is,

 💬 Comment if you’ve ever had a health emergency abroad,

 🔔 And subscribe for more real-life stories and helpful tips about living in El Salvador.


📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
medical tourismexpat life el salvadormedical care in el salvadorfree clinic el salvadorhealthcare in el salvadorbat biterabies vaccinefosalud el salvadorrabies treatmentbat bite emergencywhat to do if bitten by a batrabies dangertravel health el salvadoremergency care abroadrabies storybitten by a bat el salvadorfosalud free clinicrabies shot el salvadorwhat to do after bat biterabies prevention tipsfree healthcare el salvadorexpat family el salvador healthbat bite treatmentrabies danger explainedemergency medical care abroad
