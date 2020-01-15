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Daylight 4449 & Powhatan 611
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34 views • January 15, 2020
Southern Pacific "GS-4" 4-8-4 Daylight #4449 together with Norfolk and Western "J" 4-8-4 Powhatan #611!
Both Locomotives were made by Jerry Williams, the 4449 in 1989 and the 611 in 1990!
O-Scale (1:48) Korea Brass 3-Rail
Both Locomotives were made by Jerry Williams, the 4449 in 1989 and the 611 in 1990!
O-Scale (1:48) Korea Brass 3-Rail
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