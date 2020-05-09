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Why People Are Not Christians
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18 views • May 09, 2020
"Why People Leave Christianity" explores some good points made in an article by Andy Stanley for Fox News, about the confusion many people have towards modern Christianity compared to the Christianity of Jesus and the first Christians. Have you lost faith through having some bad church experiences or through questioning why there is so much suffering in the world? Check out this video to understand why Christianity is dying in places like America and what is necessary for the spread of Christianity to happen once more.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Psalm 103 - Church of the Holy Trinity, Prague by Julian Vasyl
https://goo.gl/sUoTym
02. 9-5-16 ñ Saved By Church ñ Andy Stanley by The Bridge, Portage
https://vimeo.com/181415384
03. Sunday May 3rd, 2015 am service w/ Pastor @MarkSpitsbergen by Abiding Place Ministries
https://goo.gl/2sszAU
04. Creflo Dollar 2015: 'Prosperity is Not Selfish' by Creflo Dollar - Sermons
https://goo.gl/3vwhvS
05. Richard Dawkins ridiculing Ray Comfort 2 by David Shankbone
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Christopher Hitchens crop 2 by JosÈ RamÌrez
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 by Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Sam Harris 2014 Cropped by Sam Harris
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Jesus Joseph Mary Color by Bartha IV
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. An atheist speaks to Christian High Schoolers by SecHummer
https://goo.gl/fRnnXJ
11. Pastor Anderson "The New Earth" (Baptist preaching) by sanderson1611
https://goo.gl/ebN2BG
12. Bart D. Ehrman 2012 photo. Approved by Bart D. Ehrman by Dan Sears - Dan Sears UNC-Chapel Hill, CC BY 4.0,
https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
13. Child poverty in India bu Beckster
https://goo.gl/bdVyx6
14. John Hagee 2015: 'Don't Worry' Part 2 by Pastor John Hagee 2015
https://goo.gl/7anSB1
15. jesus_15 by James Sheppard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Putting the Doctrine of Soul Sleep to Bed | SDA & JWs Exposed; Body, Soul, Spirit; Death; Hell by Valiant Baptist Church
https://goo.gl/FRZUgq
17. Augustine's Homily Was Amazing At The 2015 North Texas Catholic Men's Conference by Catholic Brothers For Christ
https://goo.gl/A1dYzq
18. Morning Worship Service 2.17.19 by Pinehaven Church
https://goo.gl/o9GXnS
19. Francis Chan Achived | Know God, Not Just A Routine! | Francis Chan 2015 by Sernord Tommy
https://goo.gl/hUPJRT
20. David Platt - 9Marks at Southeastern 2010 by Wade Davis
https://goo.gl/2Etuin
21. Picnic with the boys at Hyde Park, London, UK by R Barraez D¥Lucca
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) the Day After by Jim Edds
https://goo.gl/qe3ykq
23. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Psalm 103 - Church of the Holy Trinity, Prague by Julian Vasyl
https://goo.gl/sUoTym
02. 9-5-16 ñ Saved By Church ñ Andy Stanley by The Bridge, Portage
https://vimeo.com/181415384
03. Sunday May 3rd, 2015 am service w/ Pastor @MarkSpitsbergen by Abiding Place Ministries
https://goo.gl/2sszAU
04. Creflo Dollar 2015: 'Prosperity is Not Selfish' by Creflo Dollar - Sermons
https://goo.gl/3vwhvS
05. Richard Dawkins ridiculing Ray Comfort 2 by David Shankbone
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
06. Christopher Hitchens crop 2 by JosÈ RamÌrez
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
07. Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 by Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
08. Sam Harris 2014 Cropped by Sam Harris
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. Jesus Joseph Mary Color by Bartha IV
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. An atheist speaks to Christian High Schoolers by SecHummer
https://goo.gl/fRnnXJ
11. Pastor Anderson "The New Earth" (Baptist preaching) by sanderson1611
https://goo.gl/ebN2BG
12. Bart D. Ehrman 2012 photo. Approved by Bart D. Ehrman by Dan Sears - Dan Sears UNC-Chapel Hill, CC BY 4.0,
https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
13. Child poverty in India bu Beckster
https://goo.gl/bdVyx6
14. John Hagee 2015: 'Don't Worry' Part 2 by Pastor John Hagee 2015
https://goo.gl/7anSB1
15. jesus_15 by James Sheppard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
16. Putting the Doctrine of Soul Sleep to Bed | SDA & JWs Exposed; Body, Soul, Spirit; Death; Hell by Valiant Baptist Church
https://goo.gl/FRZUgq
17. Augustine's Homily Was Amazing At The 2015 North Texas Catholic Men's Conference by Catholic Brothers For Christ
https://goo.gl/A1dYzq
18. Morning Worship Service 2.17.19 by Pinehaven Church
https://goo.gl/o9GXnS
19. Francis Chan Achived | Know God, Not Just A Routine! | Francis Chan 2015 by Sernord Tommy
https://goo.gl/hUPJRT
20. David Platt - 9Marks at Southeastern 2010 by Wade Davis
https://goo.gl/2Etuin
21. Picnic with the boys at Hyde Park, London, UK by R Barraez D¥Lucca
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
22. Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) the Day After by Jim Edds
https://goo.gl/qe3ykq
23. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Keywords
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