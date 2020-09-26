© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HARLOT, THE BEAST AND THE FALL OF MYSTERY BABYLON
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • September 26, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 17:1-18. One of the angels invited John to see how God would punish Babylon. Here he describes that great city as an evil woman. She is like a woman who sells her body for sex. Babylon has two meanings in this passage. Babylon means the power that has always been against God. This power has ruled the kingdoms of the earth through the whole of history. But Babylon also means the city that will be the most important city in the kingdom of Antichrist.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.