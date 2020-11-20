Lockdown 2 0 Crimes Against Humanity

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Watch how unreliable PCR tests are being used to start a class action lawsuit against governments.
As well as more evidence showing misleading data used by government to justify the second lockdown.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A5_kPAaG30
The Mirror Project