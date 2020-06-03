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Video: Leftist Says Hang Alex Jones for Homeless Attack
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64 views • June 03, 2020
An unhinged lefts who is running for congress made a video calling for Alex Jones' death for the fake story about the Infowars crew setting fire to homeless camp, even though he was sent the video proof of the truth.
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