PODCAST S3 EPISODE 12 (Podcast #32) - Was It a FLUke?

What happened to the flu during the pandemic? In this data-filled episode, we will examine the incredible anomaly of 2021: The year the flu disappeared. What answers do the government agencies give regarding this blip in the data and could their explanations be trusted?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.