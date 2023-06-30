Create New Account
PODCAST S3 EPISODE 12 (Podcast #32) - Was It a FLUke?
Mike The Bible Worker
What happened to the flu during the pandemic? In this data-filled episode, we will examine the incredible anomaly of 2021: The year the flu disappeared. What answers do the government agencies give regarding this blip in the data and could their explanations be trusted?

