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The Truckdriver Theologian Exposes What's Really Causing Supply Chain Crisis
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60 views • October 25, 2021
People are pointing at all sorts of reasons for why the supply chain crisis has come about. There are many things in play here and The Truckdriver Theologian Bill Evans joins me to talk about what he is seeing on the road across the united States. We'll also discuss the warrior mindset, as well as secession in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-truckdriver-theologian-exposes-whats-really-causing-supply-chain-crisis/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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